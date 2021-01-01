Columbia Men's Basin Trail Fleece Full Zip - Medium - Charcoal Heather

The Columbia Men's Basin Trail Fleece Full Zip is a classic fleece zip up for daily life. On the trail or life, it's a go-to you can count on. The polyester microfleece is soft to the touch and ready for wearing over your basic tee and warming you up. Zippered pockets make it easy to store phone or snacks and it's easily layered under a shell. Features of the Columbia Men's Basin Trail Fleece Full Zip Omni-Shade UPF 50 sun protection Omni-Wick Adjustable back closure Fabric Details 87% Acrylic, 11% Wool, 2% Elastane