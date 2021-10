*The Berber collection features a muted camo pattern that offers all-terrain versatility *Expandable waistband helps you get a perfect fit *Durable Water-Repellent (DWR) coating prevents you and your things from getting wet *Rocky Scent IQ Atomic™ destroys human scent on a microbial level to disguise you from your prey *Wind-resistant pants are constructed from Berber fleece knit shell and a tricot lining *Perfect for layering *Machine washable *Import