Citizen Men's BI5050-54E Quartz Watch Silver 42mm Stainless Steel

Citizen BI5050-54E Quartz men's watch features a 42mm wide and 13mm thick solid stainless steel case with black aluminum ring accented fixed bezel and textured push-pull crown. Citizen BI5050-54E is powered by Japanese quartz movement. This stylish watch also features a textured black dial with white accents silver tone luminous hands and index hour markers along with the date display function, scratch resistant mineral crystal and water resistant to 100 meters. Citizen BI5050-54E is equipped with a 22mm wide solid stainless steel bracelet with a fold over push button clasp. Citizen BI5050-54E men's Quartz stainless steel bracelet watch is brand new and comes in an original Citizen gift box and is backed by a 5 year limited warranty.