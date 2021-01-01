Men's Big & Tall Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie - All in Motion Peach 2XL, Pink

Why we're ALL IN: Breathable cotton fabric makes this long-sleeve hoodie a perfect pick for everyday activities. The soft fleece construction lends added warmth without the bulk, and a hooded neckline with drawstring lets you adjust the fit to your liking for convenient layering. A front kangaroo pocket offers easy access and convenient storage for your essentials as well as a great spot to keep hands warm. When families come together to discover the joy of staying active, All in Motion is there to make it easy and comfortable to embrace a bustling lifestyle. From running errands to running intervals, the collection AIMs to propel you forward with thoughtfully designed pieces that fit and feel great — movement is the core of this performance line, with a 100percent satisfaction guarantee. Size: 2XL. Color: Peach. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.