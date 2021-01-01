Cubavera Men's Big And Tall Diamond Embroidered Short Sleeve Shirt in Hemlock Green, Size 4X, Linen Blend

Featuring art deco diamond embroidery inspired by botanical trellises, this men’s short sleeve shirt is a real gem. The lightweight linen-blend material keeps you looking and feeling cool. Pair it with Cubavera linen pants and a sleek pair of slides for a modern take on retro-inspired style. 55% Linen / 45% Cotton Big & Tall Plain Weave Fabrication Linen Blend Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Available in Classic Fit | Cubavera Men's Big & Tall Diamond Embroidered Short Sleeve Shirt in Hemlock Green, Size 4X, Linen Blend