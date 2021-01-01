From cubavera

Cubavera Men's Big And Tall Diamond Embroidered Short Sleeve Shirt in Hemlock Green, Size 4X, Linen Blend

$34.99 on sale
($70.00 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at perryellis

Description

Featuring art deco diamond embroidery inspired by botanical trellises, this men’s short sleeve shirt is a real gem. The lightweight linen-blend material keeps you looking and feeling cool. Pair it with Cubavera linen pants and a sleek pair of slides for a modern take on retro-inspired style. 55% Linen / 45% Cotton Big & Tall Plain Weave Fabrication Linen Blend Point Collar Short Sleeve Machine Wash Imported Available in Classic Fit | Cubavera Men's Big & Tall Diamond Embroidered Short Sleeve Shirt in Hemlock Green, Size 4X, Linen Blend

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com