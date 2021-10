Ventilated, sweat-wicking fabric keeps up for miles in a layerable running shirt made of crimped fabric for improved airflow and reflective pops for visibility. It's made of at least 50% recycled polyester with a soft feel to reduce chafing for comfortable, distraction-free runs. Style Name: Nike Dri-Fit Miler Men's Long Sleeve Running T-Shirt. Style Number: 6091607.