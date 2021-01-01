Hanes Men's Big & Tall EcoSmart Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt - Bright Green 4XL

Hanes Men's EcoSmart Fleece Pullover Hooded Sweatshirt is designed for everyday wear. Perfect for any activity, whether you are running errands or hanging out. This classic men's fleece hoodie is even environmentally friendly, with up to 5 percent of polyester created from recycled bottles. Pill-resistant means this sweatshirt keeps its great look, wash after wash. Made from durable, cotton-blend fabric, this sweatshirt is made to last. Available in a variety of colors. Size: 4XL. Color: Bright Green. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.