Men's Big & Tall 10.5" Flat Front Shorts - Goodfellow & Co Blue 52

Keep your look casual and effortlessly cool with the Linden Flat-Front Chino Shorts from Goodfellow and Co™. Made from a breathable poplin cotton fabric with added spandex, these chino shorts will make sure you go about your day in relaxed comfort whether you're running errands, grabbing a bite or hanging out with friends. Pair them with a graphic tank top for a fun summer outfit, or with a short-sleeve button down for a smart boost of style. Size: 52. Color: Dark Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.