Men's Big & Tall Lightweight Adaptive Puffer Vest - Goodfellow & Co Black 5XL

For a two-in-one piece designed with complete comfort in mind, reach for the Lightweight Adaptive Lightweight Puffer Vest from Goodfellow and Co™. This long-sleeve jacket features zip-off sleeves that let you wear the piece as a puffer vest, as well as a zip-off hood to suit your fit and comfort preference. A full lining lends extra comfort, but the overall lightweight construction keeps the fit nice and breathable and easy to layer. Side snap buttons allow for easier on and off wear, making this jacket a wonderfully functional piece in your everyday wardrobe. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: 5XL. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Nylon.