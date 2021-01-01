Men's Big & Tall Lightweight Trucker Jacket - Goodfellow & Co Navy 2XBT, Blue

From running errands to taking a walk in the neighborhood, get ready for the cooler weather in style with this Lightweight Puffer Jacket from Goodfellow and Co™. Made from a water- and wind-resistant material to help keep you dry and comfy, this men's puffer jacket features a quilted design with banded cuffs for cozy wear, while the taffeta lining offers you additional comfort. The front full-length zipper allows for easy layering and versatile styling, while the two side pockets let you carry small everyday essentials with you. In a solid hue, it makes a great layering piece over a variety of your tees, sweaters or sweatshirts to give you an array of cool-weather wear options. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: 2XLT. Color: Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon.