Like Hanes but need Performance? You will love our Hanes Premium Performance collection. Available in multiple styles, this collection offers features and benefits for all needs. The Hanes Premium Men's Performance Big and Tall Crew socks come in a convenient pack of 6 pairs. With X-Temp technology, these socks are designed to adapt to your body temperature and activity to help keep you comfortable. Breathable vent panels and wicking properties keep your feet dry. Cushioned foot bottom and arch support keep your feet feeling good. Fits Men's Big and Tall shoe size 12-14. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Cotton.