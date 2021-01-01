Men's Big & Tall Slim Fit Suit Jacket - Goodfellow & Co Black Tie 44L

From office presentations to looking your best for a date, you can dress up in style in the Slim-Fit Suit Jacket from Goodfellow and Co™. Made from a lightweight fabric blend with added spandex, this suit jacket offers you stretchy comfort for a great feel wherever your day takes you. The two-button front and notched lapels create a timeless aesthetic, which gets a fresh update from the slim cut. Whether you pair it with a solid white button down and matching suit pants, or with a crewneck tee and jeans, you'll appreciate the style and versatility this slim-fit jacket brings to your wardrobe. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: 44L. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Polyester.