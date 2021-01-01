Spiro Mens Bikewear Long Sleeve Performance Top/Sports/Cycling (Orange/ Black) - S - Also in: M, XL, 2XL

Flat lock stitch side seams. - Breathable contour fit panels. - Reflective piping on contour panels. - Soft athletic COOL-DRY® performance fabric. - Full front zip. - Zip closing key pocket to outside centre back. - Reflective print design central back. - Longer back panel. - Shaped waist. - Fast wicking control keeps skin cool and comfortable. - Extremely lightweight. - Soft athletic fabric. - Ideal layer garment. - Comfort fit. - Windproof. - Breathable. - UV protection. - Lightweight. - Co-ordinated bike wear range. - Fabric:100% Polyester COOL-DRY® yarns Weight: 170gsm. - Chest (to fit) S - 37", M - 40", L - 43", XL - 46", XXL - 49". - Gender: Men