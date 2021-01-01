Columbia Men's Birch Woods Full Zip Hooded - Large - Black

The Columbia Men's Birch Woods Full Zip Hooded is a full zip fleece for daily wear. Head into town, grab a coffee, then drive on over to the trailhead for a day hike. The polyester fleece is warm yet breathable, so you won't overheat as you work up a little sweat on foot. Pull up the hood when a breeze blows through, pushing it back when it passes or the sun pushes through the clouds. Features of the Columbia Men's Birch Woods Full Zip Hooded Drawcord adjustable hood Hand pockets Fabric Details 100% Polyester