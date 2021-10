Chili Floral Logo Reed Tie-Waist Pocket Boardshorts - Men. Get him ready to make a splash in these stretch-infused boardshorts that promise casual comfort whether he's relaxing by the water's edge or diving in. An adjustable drawstring at the waist ensures a just-right fit. Full graphic text: Quiksilver.86% polyester / 8% elastane / 6% cottonMachine washImported