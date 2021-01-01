Wrangler Authentics Men's Bonded Fleece Lined Trucker Denim Jacket, Dark Indigo, Large

EVERYDAY STAPLE. The Wrangler Fleece Lined Trucker Jacket keeps you warm and on trend in the cold. With a soft fleece lining and bottom-hem adjusters, this classic-fit jacket blends fashion and function, making this jacket your go-to layering piece. WARM FLEECE. This trucker jacket is lined with fleece fabric for added warmth and comfort. A great layering piece, this jacket adds warmth and style to your outfit in colder temperatures. STRETCH CONSTRUCTION. Designed with durable stretch fabric, this jacket offers a layer of warmth with ease of movement. SIGNATURE STYLE. With two chest pockets, a spread collar and Wrangler buttons, this jacket has a premium look and feel with signature Wrangler style. EXTRA STORAGE. This trucker jacket is finished with two (2) spade pockets and two (2) hand pockets to hold your phone, wallet and keys.