Casual meets classic. Our utilitarian Bonny boot had been given a dynamic rework. Now constructed from Crazy Horse, a heavyweight leather that looks beaten up and broken in from step one, the boots are finished with yellow stitching and a black and yellow heel loop. Crazy Horse is heavyweight leather with a tough, worn-in appearance giving a pre-loved finish without the hard work. Core Dr. Martens DNA: grooved edges, an AirWair heel loop and visible stitching. Made with a comfortable, durable cemented construction. | Dr. Martens, Men's Bonny Leather Casual Boots in Dark Brown, Size 13