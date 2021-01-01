From timberland

Timberland Mens Timberland Boots For Good Pants - Mens Wheat/Gold Size XXL

$68.00
In stock
Description

Gear up for your adventures with the Timberland Boots For Good Pants. Cut from brushed back terry fabric, these pants are super smooth and snug. An elastic waistband with a drawstring offers a snug fit that suits you just right. The screen-printed logo on the left leg finishes up the Timberland Boots For Good Pants with a splash of style. Timberland Boots For Good Pants features: Regular fit ensures a relaxed and easy feel. Linear tree logo adds a pop of style and brand rep. Ribbed cuffs enable a snug and locked-in fit. Weight: 320 g/m2. 80% cotton/20% polyester. Imported. Boots For Good With your purchase of this “Boots for Good apparel, Foot Locker is partnering with a local Timberland Change Maker to donate back to a community project they have selected.

