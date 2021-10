These handsome slim-fit pants make styling easy in a lightweight cotton blend that lets you feel just as great as you'll look. The classic five-pocket design features an elevated coin pocket that hits the waist. 33" inseam; 15" leg opening. Zip fly with button closure. Five-pocket style. 52% cotton, 28% lyocell, 19% polyester, 1% elastane. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. By John Varvatos Star USA; imported. Men's Sportswear.