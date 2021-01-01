Men's Rocky Branson 11" Steel Toe Waterproof Boot 2809

Sturdiness meets protections in the Rocky Branson Steel Toe Waterproof Boot. This durable boot is designed with 8-layer Rocky® Ride Comfort System that ensures superior comfort. The tempered steel shank offers enhanced stability, while the oil-resistant rubber outsole provides maximum traction. Features and Benefits EH (Electrical Hazard) Long-lasting leather upper Rocky Ride removable dual-density polyurethane footbed with heel stabilizer for added comfort and stability. 8-layer Rocky Ride Comfort System. Dual-density polyurethane Stampede outsole. Guaranteed Rocky waterproof