The classic chino reborn in true & SONS style. We have designed a new style of chino, influenced by a classic 1950s style trouser. We wanted to balance the smarter chino with a workwear aesthetic, using a medium weight cotton twill and adding brass hardware, practical details and a button tab turn up. The build and finish feels more like a carpenter's trouser, with angled pockets, pocket loop and a heavier cotton than traditional chinos. This gives them a tough, workwear finish but with the cut and style of the iconic design. We've introduced a coin pocket. This smaller pocket, usually found on the inside of the front pocket, were introduced back in the 1800s to hold watches. Over time the pocket was reduced in size and used to carry anything from coins and ticket stubs to pieces of gold. Try not to wash cotton too often. Wash at no more than 30. Do not tumble dry, Hang Dry. Men's Tan Brass & sons Virgil Chinos 40in & SONS Trading Co