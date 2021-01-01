New Season: Returning this Season for Norman Walsh Footwears' 60th Anniversary, the Elect is re-envisioned with a minimalistic and sleek silhouette using silky soft suedes and a demure colour pallet. Made in Bolton, in the heart of England. To prolong the life of your leather shoes, we recommend using a leather conditioner to keep the leather soft and a natural, neutral cream, wax or polish if you wish to keep the shine. Scuffs can be fixed with coloured creams or dyes. Cleaning fabrics such as nylon/polyester and PVC can easily be achieved using a cloth and soapy water to remove dirt. For fabrics such as cotton or wool, we recommend using a soft bristle brush to remove any dirt. It is important to brush suede frequently using a soft brass brush or, hard bristle brush to remove any contaminants. Hard stains can be removed with a suede rubber or cleaner. To protect suede from the elements, we recommend using a waterproofing spray. Midsoles can be cleaned with a midsole cleaner or warm soapy water. Darker midsoles may also be 'cleaned' with fine grit non-marking sandpaper. Suede may transfer onto other clothing. Never machine wash or tumble dry shoes. Never dry in direct sunlight. Upper Materials: Suede, Nubuck. Lining: Fabric. Outsole: Rubber. Men's Blue Brass Elect - Submariner Shoes 10 UK Norman Walsh Footwear