Featuring our Briston Clubmaster Sport in a 42mm black Acetate case. White sub dials set in a black dial with chronograph feature and tachymeter scale on the internal bezel. This Clubmaster Sport watch is a symbol of sobriety and aesthetics with its sports lines which are inspired by the racing cars of the 60s. Black dial, black NATO strap and black acetate case.100% classic iconic retro design style and appeal. Domed mineral crystal glass and water resistant to 100m, adding rugged sports fucntion. High quality Japanese chronograph movement with date function to time your every mile. The watch can be accessorised to your hearts content with its interchangeable NATO strap program allowing you to adapt it to the colour of your outfits and your desires each and every day. See our strap section to accessorise your world! Style No:17142.SA. BS.1.NB As with any watch take care.I am only small! My case can be washed with mild soapy water, but please make sure that my crown is fully pushed in and that the pushers are not used under water. My NATO strap can be gently washed with your colour coordinated clothes. Men's Black Briston Clubmaster Sport Acetate Briston Watches