Prana Men's Broderick Standard Shirt - Small - Raisin

The Prana Men's Broderick Standard Shirt is a short sleeve button up for remaining cool and casual through the summer heat. The 100% organic cotton is soft against the body and with a standard Fit it'll let the air flow even when the heat is High. Family picnics to nights at the bar, go ahead and leave the first few buttons open. Features of the Prana Men's Broderick Standard Shirt Organic woven with yarn dye engineered color block, oxford dobby and printed poplin options Single left chest pocket Button down collar