FootJoy Men's Broken Pinstripe Lisle Knit Collar Golf Polo, Large, Blue

FIT AND DESIGN: Standard fit golf polo Short sleeves offer tremendous mobility on every swing Collared neckline delivers a classic look Double stitched seams offer added durability TECHNOLOGY: Exclusive ProDry® fabrication provides superior moisture control that quickly wicks away moisture, keeping you dry and comfortable Anti-microbial finish helps inhibit odor build-up when ambient moisture is present Additional Details: Care: Easy care fabric is machine washable with minimal wrinkling or shrinkage