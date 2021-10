The Johnston & Murphy Bryson Penny Loafer brings class and sophistication together in this Italian handcrafted, premium loafer. This luxury slip-on is dip-dyed and hand stained for a uniquely shaded color, soft feel and vintage patina. Features and Benefits Part of the J & M Est. 1850 Collection Handcrafted of premium Italian suede Dip-dyed, hand-stained and washed for uniquely shaded color Vintage look Calfskin lining Lightly cushioned insole Stacked heel Leather outsole Made in Italy