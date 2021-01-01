Browning Men's Buckmark Flexfit Mesh Back Hat, Gray

Track down your prey in the lightweight and durable Browning® Branded Heather Flexfit Hat. Featuring breathable mesh backing, this hat will keep you cool and comfortable on hot hunting days under the sun. The durable stitch embroidery on the brim keeps this hat feeling strong and sturdy, while the embroidered logo on the front and wordmark on the back are perfect for eyeing up your competition. FEATURES: Flexfit mesh hat Durable stitch embroidery on brim Embroidered logo on front and back Breathable mesh backing Style: 308375694