Wolverine Men's Bucksaw Bonded Shirt Jacket, XL, Blue

Brace yourself for cold weather when you’re working outdoors with the Men’s Bucksaw Bonded Shirt Jacket. You’ll get plenty of warmth and comfort from this jacket with a classic flannel exterior bonded to a warm polyester micro fleece interior. DuraLock™ technology provides wind blocking coverage and the 3-piece hood will help you retain heat. Working through winter won’t be so bad with the Wolverine® Men’s Bucksaw Bonded Shirt Jacket. FEATURES: Flannel hooded jacket DuraLock™ technology provides wind blocking coverage Rolled shoulders 3-piece hood with metal-tipped drawcords Left chest pocket with snap flap closure Adjustable snap cuffs Snap closure front Extended tail for extra coverage