Men's Burgundy Leather Briston Clubmaster Iconic Automatic Steel, Sunray Dark Red Dial With Nato Strap Briston Watches

The Clubmaster Iconic watch in mirror-polished steel has a discrete and elegant style with its sunray dark red dial. Briston offers a timeless watch affordable with sapphire glass and transparent case-back which gives a view on the movement decorated with "Côte de Genève" rotor. Being automatic, there are NO BATTERIES required, and it will wind it up with every movement of your wrist. Put it down and it will continue with its power reserve of up to 41 hours before it stops and you need to get moving again! Sapphire crystal glass and water resistant to 50m, it really is your go anywhere companion. High quality Japanese automatic movement with date function to time your every step. The watch can be accessorised to your hearts content with its interchangeable NATO strap program allowing you to adapt it to the colour of your outfits and your desires each and every day, as well as a selection of leather and bracelet options See our strap section to accessorise your world! 2 Year International Warranty Style No:19640.PS.I.8.NBDX As with any watch take care.I am only small! My case can be washed with mild soapy water, but please make sure that my crown is fully pushed in and that the pushers are not used under water. My NATO strap can be gently washed with your colour coordinated clothes.