Warrior Men's Burn Lacrosse Arm Pads, Large, White

Developed with a three-piece design to ensure full flexibility without compromising protection, the Warrior® Men’s Burn Lacrosse Arm Pads promote consistent mobility when executing passes or shots, while its molded Bone System layers polyethylene over top of dual-density foam to absorb heavy impact. Protection to Play Dual-density foam absorbs force of contact without inhibiting your movement on the field Protective Bone System layers polyethylene padding over top of the foam to minimize heavy impact and abrasions Comfortable Design, Minimized Distractions Segmented design breaks pad into three pieces for superior flexibility LowPro construction reduces the padding profile by 16.7% to promote consistent mobility Wartech FLX sleeves wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry No-slip Gel Print keeps the sleeves secure around your arm to reduce mid-game adjustments