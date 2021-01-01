UGG Mens UGG Butte - Mens Shoes Worchester/Brown Size 10.0

The waterproof leather upper makes these men's UGG Butte boot a must-have this winter. Your feet will be warm and comfortable with the UGGpure wool insole and EVA midsole. Waterproof leather upper protects against the elements. EVA midsole offers all-day comfort. Removable and replaceable 7mm curly UGGpure wool insole keeps feet warm. Vibram outsole with the TC1 wet/snow compound and a repeating lug pattern to maximize surface contact and provide malleability at the foot’s natural flex points. Click Here to view the UGG Counterfeit Protection website.