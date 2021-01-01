5.11 Tactical Men's Cable Hiker Tactical Boots, Brown

Whether enduring training exercises or taking part in the real deal, the 5.11 Tactical® Men's Cable Hiker tactical boots are ready to venture into the wild. These mid-cut boots feature durable suede, nylon and Kevlar® uppers, reinforced toes and non-slip, multi-terrain Speed 3.0 Jungle outsoles provides for impeccable performance and comfort when conditions get unbearable. DESIGN: Suede and 1280 Denier nylon upper IN-SHOE COMFORT: OrthoLite® X-40 comforting footbed SlipStream antimicrobial Agion® lining controls odors DURABILITY & TRACTION: Kevlar® panels Reinforced heel High-abrasion rubberized toe Slip- and oil-resistant Speed 3.0 Jungle one-piece outsole with forefoot lugs, fence-climbing lugs and multi-terrain tread ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Forefoot thickness: 16mm Heel thickness: 30mm with 10mm EVA cushioning Warranty: 5.11, Inc. ("5.11") warrants each product sold by 5.11 or its authorized dealers ("Product") to be free of defects in materials or workmanship for as long as you own the Product, or for the maximum period allowed by the laws of your jurisdiction, if less.