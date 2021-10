Take on the cold while cheering on the Golden Bears in the Antigua Men's Cal Golden Bears Fortune Pullover Jacket. Classic Collegiate Style Standard fit, half-zip fleece pullover Soft, brushed back polyester fabric Welded sleeve pocket with zipper Binding at collar, cuff and hem for durability Style and Team Spirit Embroidered UC Berkeley logo on left chest All-over heathered body styling Antigua® branding on right sleeve Additional Details Officially licensed collegiate product