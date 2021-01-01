Antigua Men's Cal Golden Bears Blue/Gold Quest Polo, Large, Multi

Add classic Golden Bears style to your wardrobe with the Antigua® Men’s Cal Golden Bears Quest Performance Polo. Classic Collegiate Style Short sleeve, performance polo Self knit collar with three-button placket Side slits Standard fit Style and Team Spirit Embroidered Cal logo at left chest Team-colored jersey stripes Antigua® branding at right sleeve hem Technology Desert Dry™ Xtra-Lite D²XL technology for moisture management Additional Details Machine washable Officially licensed collegiate product