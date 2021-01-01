Men's Dr. Scholl's Cambridge II Work Shoe

Push through any shift without breaking a sweat thanks to the Dr. Scholl's Cambridge II Work Shoe. These supportive work shoes help reduce foot-fatigue with their Memory Foam Cool Fit anti-compression insoles and ventilated socks. The non-marking Lock Step outsoles meet SATRA, TM63, and TM144 standards for oil-resistance and slip-resistance. Features and Benefits Memory Foam Cool Fit anti-compression footbed Non-marking, oil-resistant, and slip-resistant Lock Step outsole Dri-Lex® moisture-wicking lining Aegis Microbe Shield® odor control technology Vented sock Meets SATRA, TM63, and TM144 safety standards