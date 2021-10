Fit and Design: Relaxed fit pullover hoodie Made with high-pile, 300-weight Sherpa fleece to keep you warm and cozy Side-entry, secure-zip kangaroo hand pocket Low-profile reverse-coil center front ¼ zip Elastic binding on hood, center front zip and cuffs Woven elbow patches for added durability Woven heritage The North Face® logo patch on left chest Additional Details: 26.75” center back