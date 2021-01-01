The North Face Mens The North Face Campshire Hoodie - Mens Tnf Black Size L

Comfortable style and cozy warmth are yours with The North Face Campshire Hoodie. The quarter-zip design gives you adjustable coverage, while zip pockets at the sides offer secure storage. Relaxed fit gives you room to move. Campshire Sherpa fleece is super soft and warm. Includes woven elbow patches for durability. Elastic at the hood, cuffs, and front zipper provide a secure fit. Solid: 70% polyester/30% recycled polyester Sherpa fleece; Print: 100% polyester Sherpa fleece. 26.75 length. Imported.