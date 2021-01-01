The North Face Men's Campshire Shirt - XL - Grey Heather Icon Exploded Four Color Plaid

The North Face Men's Campshire Shirt is where flannel meets fleece for chilly nights at the cabin. Fall weather doesn't mean you should stay inside for the foreseeable future. Drive north and get outdoors instead. The flannel exterior offers the classic look among the changing colors of the trees, and the thick Sherpa lining delivers the heat. Throw it over a tee and you're good to go for the day. Take a hike, chop some Wood, relax fireside. Features of The North Face Men's Campshire Shirt Standard Fit Lined with Sherpa fleece for extra warmth Features signature TNF plaids Left chest pocket Open, side-entry hand pockets Logo flag label on left side seam Fabric Details 100% cotton