From the Canal St. Collection. A bi-color design elevates the sporty style of this leather-strap watch. Swiss automatic movement Rotating unidirectional inner bezel Black dial Arabic numerals Black and white bar hour markers White stick indices Date display at 3 o'clock Second hand Stainless steel/leather Tang buckle closure Made in Switzerland FEATURES Water-resistant to 10 ATM Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Gevril. Color: Black.