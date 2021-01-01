Men's Canvas Cargo Jogger Pants - Goodfellow & Co Blue XS

From running errands to spending an off-duty day at home, bring comfort and style to anything you're up to in these Ripstop Cargo Jogger Pants from Goodfellow and Co™. Made from a breathable fabric with added spandex and boasting a ripstop construction, these men's mid-rise jogger pants feel soft against your skin and offer you a comfy fit that moves with you. The drawstring waistband lets you find a customizable fit, while the ribbed ankle cuffs bring snug comfort to your day. In a solid hue, they're designed with two front slit pockets, two back pockets and two side cargo pockets for added functionality. Pair them with anything from a casual T-shirt to a polo shirt to a button-down for versatile styling options. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed. Size: XS. Color: Blue. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton.