Patagonia Men's Capilene Midweight 1/2 Zip Baselayer, Large, Alpine Blue

Fit and Design: Slim fit Zip-neck styling with internal neck tape for added comfort Locker loop for hang drying Raglan shoulder seams allow freedom of movement, with full underarm gusset for range of motion and chafe-free comfort Center-front zipper vents body heat and is backed by kissing welts for low-bulk comfort next to skin Elastic thumb loops for secure hand coverage Stretch for added comfort and improved fit during movement Diamond-grid pattern next to skin provides warmth and breathability Versatile base layer Technology: MiDori™ bioSoft for added wicking and softness HeiQ® Fresh durable odor control Additional Details: Fair Trade Certified™ sewn Bluesign® approved