From dalgado

Men's Carbon Neutral Brown Brass Braided Viscose Belt - Domenico 42in Dalgado

$134.00
In stock
Buy at wolf&badgerus

Description

Composed in Italy by experienced artisans, this elastic braided belt made of viscose is not just exceptionally durable but also extremely comfortable. The belt is stretchable up to 20cm/8in and has no predetermined holes which allows you to tie the belt wherever it fits best. It's tipped with vegetable-tanned full-grain leather from Italy and a silver solid brass buckle. Width 3.5cm/1.4in Origin 100% Made in Italy Material Durable Viscose Finishes Vegetable full-grain leather from Italy Buckle Silver solid brass from Italy Packaging Black dust bag in 100% recyclable box Men's Carbon Neutral Brown Brass Braided Viscose Belt - Domenico 42in Dalgado

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com