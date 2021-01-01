Composed in Italy by experienced artisans, this elastic braided belt made of viscose is not just exceptionally durable but also extremely comfortable. The belt is stretchable up to 20cm/8in and has no predetermined holes which allows you to tie the belt wherever it fits best. It's tipped with vegetable-tanned full-grain leather from Italy and a silver solid brass buckle. Width 3.5cm/1.4in Origin 100% Made in Italy Material Durable Viscose Finishes Vegetable full-grain leather from Italy Buckle Silver solid brass from Italy Packaging Black dust bag in 100% recyclable box Men's Carbon Neutral Brown Brass Braided Viscose Belt - Domenico 42in Dalgado