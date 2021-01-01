With its innovative elastic wool technology, the belt can be stretched up to 20cm/8in guaranteeing the perfect fit and ultimate wearing comfort. Accompanied with vegetable-tanned full-grain leather tips and a sleek silver solid brass buckle, this accessory is a unique addition to any wardrobe which is made to last. Width- 3.5cm/1.4in Origin- Made in Italy Fabric- Elastic wool (stretchable up to 20cm/8in) Tips- Vegetable leather from Italy Buckle- Silver solid brass from Italy Men's Carbon Neutral Brown Brass Elastic Braided Wool Belt Stefano 36in Dalgado