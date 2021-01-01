Handmade in Germany of lush full-grain leathers from Europe, the belt ensures a high degree of flexibility and durability. Processed with slightly flattened edges, the delicate pebble pattern contributes to the muted elegance of the accessory. Accentuated by a matte light grey solid brass buckle, the belt turns into an accessory of stylistic sophistication. Width- 3.5cm/1.4in Origin- Handmade in Germany Upper- Full-Grain leather from Spain Lining- Full-grain vegetable leather Buckle- Matte light grey brass from Italy Extra- Adjustable belt loop Men's Carbon Neutral Grey Brass Handmade Leather Belt Javier 40in Dalgado