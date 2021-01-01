Brooks Men's Cascadia 16 GTX Trail Running Shoes, Black/Cinna Red

Design: Running shoes built to handle mountain trails Neutral support for versatile wear Gaiter tab on heel for secure gaiter attachment Weight: 10.5 oz/297.7 g In-shoe Comfort: Release grooves in midsole for increased adaptability on uneven ground Soft DNA Loft v2 midsole for long-lasting support Extra 2 mm of cushioning for optimal softness Drainage ports for water drainage so you aren’t weighed down Durability & Traction: TrailTrack™ rubber outsole for sturdy grip on wet terrain Ballistic Rock Shield™ with vertical grooves for adaptability and protection from debris