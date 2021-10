Expertly crafted, the Seve Bomber is a garment with unique qualities. Seve boasts a reversible design, and you can opt for either the cashmere side or the technical fabric which adds a sporty flavour to the bomber and makes the fit extremely comfortable. Featuring a high standing collar, a front zip fastening and a ribbed collar, cuff and hem. 100% Cashmere Knitted Body and 100% Polyester woven internal Dry Clean or hand wash Men's Blue Cashmere Seve Reversible Bomber Small Les 100 Ciels