Every Man Jack Men's Cedarwood Cologne - 3.4oz

Do you want to know how good Every Man Jack cologne smells? Our outdoor-inspired scents prompt even guys to ask what cologne you’re wearing. Yes, it’s that good. The Cedarwood fragrance is reminiscent of something woodsy and sophisticated— think Dad’s fine cigar box. Notes of cypress, cedar, citrus peel, and a lingering vetiver finish certainly won’t disappoint. Our cedar scented cologne for men brings the scent of the forest back with you to civilization. The woodsy fragrance works great as an after shave treatment or as the finishing touch to your shower routine. Don’t worry about those annoying headaches you get from overpowering fragrances— our cedar scent is fresh and long-lasting, not overwhelming. For best results, spritz your neck, shoulders, and arms 2 to 3 times. Cue the compliments rolling in.