Nike Men's Challenger Brief-Lined 9” Running Shorts, Medium, Blue

Fit & Design: Standard fit running shorts Lightweight woven fabric offers all-day comfort Inner brief layer provides a secure fit Mesh at the lower side panels improves ventilation On-seam pockets for ample storage space Discrete back pocket with snap closure to securely store your phone Nike® reflective Swoosh detail above left hem Narrow elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord Technology: Dri-FIT® technology wicks moisture away from the skin to keep you dry and comfortable Additional Details: Inseam: 9” Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Recommended care: Machine wash