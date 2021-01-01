Merrell Men's Chameleon 7 Knit Mid Shoe - 11.5 - Olive Wing

The Merrell Men's Chameleon 7 Knit Mid Shoe is a versatile shoe that adapts to the trail. Hike in this breathable shoe with the confidence of a Vibram TC5+ Outsole and 3mm lug depth for traction. A FlexPlate offers a bit of rigidity for support and Air Cushion in the heel cushions and absorbs shock. The engineered knit Upper breathes in hot weather while maintaining durability with the help of a little TPU coverage. Features of the Merrell Men's Chameleon 7 Knit Mid Shoe Engineered knit Upper Strategically placed fused TPU for support and durability Hook and cord loops for secure lacing Bellows tongue keeps debris out Protective rubber toe cap Merrell Air Cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability Merrell Kinetic Fit Base removable contoured insole for flexible support Compression molded EVA Midsole for stability and comfort Lightweight FlexPlate Technology provides torsional rigidity tuned to end use Flex Index Grade 4 3mm Lug depth Vibram TC5+ compound provides exceptional traction for outdoor multi-sport activities Integrates a lightweight, full foot stability plate with strategically placed Outsole Pods to provide stability Underfoot protection, durability, and integrated grip Variable material composition off ers optimal rigidity at one end of the plate and optimal flexibility at the other