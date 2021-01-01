Merrell Men's Chameleon 8 Stretch Waterproof Shoe - 9.5 - Butternut

Features of the Merrell Men's Chameleon 8 Stretch Waterproof Shoe M Select DRY BARRIER impermeable membrane seals out water and lets moisture escape Waterproof nubuck leather and mesh Upper Elastic cord and lock lacing system for a quick secure Fit Bellows tongue keeps debris out TPU molded heel counter for security Kinetic Fit BASE removable contoured insole for flexible support Merrell Air Cushion in the heel absorbs shock and adds stability EVA foam Midsole for stability and comfort Vibram XS Trek Evo 5mm lug depth